2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Elk Creek Partners reports 5.02 pct passive stake in Power Solutions International

July 13 Power Solutions International Inc

* Elk Creek Partners LLC reports 5.02 percent passive stake in Power Solutions International as of july 8 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29wlamW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

