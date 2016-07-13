版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-La-Z-Boy CEO Darrow's 2016 compensation was $5.2 mln - SEC filing

July 13 La-z-boy Inc :

* LA-Z-Boy Inc says CEO Kurt Darrow's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.2 million versus $4.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/29FnaYs Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐