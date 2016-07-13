版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Ultratech says "remains willing" to engage with Neuberger

July 13 Ultratech Inc

* Ultratech responds to Neuberger Berman

* "remains willing" to engage with Neuberger and recently reached out to Neuberger in an attempt to resolve contest

* Board unanimously recommends stockholders vote on white proxy card " for " all seven of company's director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐