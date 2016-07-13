BRIEF-Stifel Financial Corp files for $200 mln 4.25% senior notes due July 2024

July 13 Stifel Financial Corp:

* Stifel Financial Corp files for $200.0 mln 4.25% senior notes due july 2024 - Sec Filing

* Stifel Financial Corp says notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $2,000 and in integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof

* Stifel Financial Corp says net proceeds from notes offering will be used to repay outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2022