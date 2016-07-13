版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-LSB Industries files for offering of up to 4.1 million shares of common stock - SEC filing

July 13 Lsb Industries Inc

* Files For Offering Of Up To 4.1 Mln Shares Of Common Stock -Sec filing

* Lsb industries inc says co not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

