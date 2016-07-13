版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Assurant expects to record $22-$28 mln pre-tax reportable catastrophe losses

July 13 Assurant Inc :

* Expects to record $22-$28 million of pre-tax reportable catastrophe losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

