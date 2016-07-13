版本:
BRIEF-AT&T says Communications Workers Of America failed to ratify mobility benefits contract

July 13 At&T Inc :

* Communications Workers Of America fail to ratify mobility benefits contract

* Says leadership of communications workers of america has notified AT&T that mobility employees failed to ratify a four-year contract

* Says parties have agreed to meet in a continuing effort to reach an agreement.

