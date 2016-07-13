BRIEF-Auryn Resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas

RPT-COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
July 13 Alturas Minerals :
* Auryn resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas
* Under terms of agreement Auryn has exclusive assignable right and conditional option to acquire 80% or 100% of Sombrero concessions
* Auryn has entered into an option agreement on Alturas', copper-gold Sombrero property mining concessions in Southern Peru
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information