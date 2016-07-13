BRIEF-Auryn Resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas

July 13 Alturas Minerals :

* Auryn resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas

* Under terms of agreement Auryn has exclusive assignable right and conditional option to acquire 80% or 100% of Sombrero concessions

* Auryn has entered into an option agreement on Alturas', copper-gold Sombrero property mining concessions in Southern Peru

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)