BRIEF-Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation to buy Yatra Online, Inc.

July 13 Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp :
* Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation announces business
combination with Yatra Online, Inc.
* Have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a
transaction that values Yatra at an enterprise value of $218
million
* Combined co will continue to be led by Yatra's management
team under leadership of chief executive and co-founder Dhruv
Shringi
* Yatra intends to be listed on nasdaq stock market under
symbol "ytra" following completion of transaction
* Yatra may receive additional consideration of up to $35
million upon achievement of certain financial objectives
* Yatra will continue to own at least 35% of issued and
outstanding shares in combined company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)