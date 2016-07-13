版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration files meeting materials for creditors' meeting on Aug 17

July 13 Pacific Exploration And Production

* Pacific exploration and production corp says files meeting materials for creditors' meeting to be held on august 17

* Restructuring transaction has support from supporting creditors holding about 79% of aggregate affected claims of noteholders and lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

