BRIEF-PCM Inc enters amendment to loan and security agreement - SEC Filing

July 13 PCM Inc

* On july 7, entered into a first amendment to fourth amended and restated loan and security agreement - sec filing

* Amendment increases maximum credit, as defined in fourth amended agreement, from $275 million to $290 million

* Amendment provides for addition of a channel finance facility for up to $50 million

* Also on july 7, entered into a credit agreement with castle pines capital llc - sec filing

* Channel finance facility with capital pines llc has initially been set at $35 million