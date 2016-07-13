版本:
2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Monsanto said to revive talks with BASF over Bayer alternative - Bloomberg, citing sources

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Monsanto said to revive talks with BASF over Bayer alternative - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Monsanto is exploring various transactions, including potential acquisition of BASF's agriculture-solutions unit - Bloomberg, citing sources

* In return, Ludwigshafen, Germany-based BASF would likely receive newly issued shares in Monsanto - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/29zcg3S) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

