BRIEF-Conocophillips to sell its 35 percent interest in three exploration blocks offshore Senegal

RPT-COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
July 13 Conocophillips
* Announces intended sale of exploration blocks offshore senegal
* Agreement is for $350 million plus net customary adjustments of approximately $80 million
* Transaction is subject to approval of government of senegal and co-venturer preemption rights
* Three offshore exploration blocks, Rufisque offshore, Sangomar offshore and Sangomar deep offshore, had net carrying value of about $250 million as of May 31
* To sell its 35 percent interest in three exploration blocks offshore senegal, which include sne and fan discoveries
* Agreement is through subsidiaries of Conocophillips and Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information