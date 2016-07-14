BRIEF-Amgen and Daiichi Sankyo agree to commercialize Biosimilars in Japan

July 13 Amgen Inc :
* Amgen and daiichi sankyo announce agreement to
commercialize biosimilars in japan
* Under terms of agreement, amgen will remain responsible
for development and manufacturing of biosimilars
* Daiichi sankyo will file for marketing approval and be
responsible for distribution and commercialization in japan
* Amgen will have a limited right to co-promote products
* Will retain all additional distribution and
commercialization rights for biosimilar programs outside of
japan
* Specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Deal includes several biosimilars in late-stage
development, including biosimilars of adalimumab, bevacizumab
and trastuzumab.
