BRIEF-Amgen and Daiichi Sankyo agree to commercialize Biosimilars in Japan

July 13 Amgen Inc :

* Amgen and daiichi sankyo announce agreement to commercialize biosimilars in japan

* Under terms of agreement, amgen will remain responsible for development and manufacturing of biosimilars

* Daiichi sankyo will file for marketing approval and be responsible for distribution and commercialization in japan

* Amgen will have a limited right to co-promote products

* Will retain all additional distribution and commercialization rights for biosimilar programs outside of japan

* Specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Deal includes several biosimilars in late-stage development, including biosimilars of adalimumab, bevacizumab and trastuzumab.