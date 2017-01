July 13 Supervalu Inc :

* Supervalu looks to expand wholesale business with acquisition of 22 food lion stores in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia

* Entered into a agreement to acquire 22 Food Lion grocery stores being sold in connection with merger between Ahold and Delhaize

* 22 food lion stores are located in Northern West Virginia, Western Maryland, South Central Pennsylvania and Northwestern Virginia

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)