BRIEF-Straumann says exercises rights to gain controlling stake in MegaGen

July 14 Straumann Holding AG says:

* exercises conversion right and call option to obtain controlling stake in MegaGen

* $30-million bonds to be converted into megagen shares; additional shares to be purchased from major shareholders to achieve a controlling stake

* conversion rate and purchase price to be determined in line with contract

* Straumann's decision triggered process to determine conversion rate and price of the additional shares

* MegaGen disputes the conversion price and calculation procedure, and has initiated arbitration in Seoul under the ICC rules

* closing deal could take up to two years depending on the progress of the arbitration