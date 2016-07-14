BRIEF-Straumann says exercises rights to gain controlling stake in MegaGen

July 14 Straumann Holding AG says:
* exercises conversion right and call option to obtain
controlling stake in MegaGen
* $30-million bonds to be converted into megagen shares;
additional shares to be purchased from major shareholders to
achieve a controlling stake
* conversion rate and purchase price to be determined in
line with contract
* Straumann's decision triggered process to determine
conversion rate and price of the additional shares
* MegaGen disputes the conversion price and calculation
procedure, and has initiated arbitration in Seoul under the ICC
rules
* closing deal could take up to two years depending on the
progress of the arbitration
