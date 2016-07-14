BRIEF-Mastercard to take $90 mln charge after UK Competition Appeal Tribunal ruling

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Mastercard Inc
* Today commented on uk competition appeal tribunal ruling in sainsbury`s supermarkets case
* Company expects to take a pre-tax charge of approximately us$90 million as a special item in its q2
* Court ruling provided for 68.6 mln stg (approximately $90 million) in favor of retailer
* Evaluating implications of judgment to determine if any adjustment to judgment amount, additional charges would be required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: