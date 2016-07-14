BRIEF-Infineon to buy Wolfspeed from Cree for $850 mln

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Infineon Technologies AG:
* Infineon to acquire Wolfspeed for US dollar 850 million in cash
* Transaction to be immediately margin and adjusted earnings-per-share accretive
* Transaction will be financed by incremental debt of US dollar 720 million and US dollar 130 million cash-on-hand
* Cree's board of directors and Infineon's supervisory board have approved acquisition
* Deal also includes related SIC wafer substrate business for power and RF power
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfspeed Power and RF division of Cree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
