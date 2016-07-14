BRIEF-Infineon to buy Wolfspeed from Cree for $850 mln

July 14 Infineon Technologies AG:

* Infineon to acquire Wolfspeed for US dollar 850 million in cash

* Transaction to be immediately margin and adjusted earnings-per-share accretive

* Transaction will be financed by incremental debt of US dollar 720 million and US dollar 130 million cash-on-hand

* Cree's board of directors and Infineon's supervisory board have approved acquisition

* Deal also includes related SIC wafer substrate business for power and RF power

* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfspeed Power and RF division of Cree