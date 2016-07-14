版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Weis Markets to purchase 38 locations from Food Lion

July 14 Weis Markets Inc :

* Weis Markets announces plans to purchase 38 food lion locations from Food Lion Llc

* Expects to complete conversion process for majority of stores in September and October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐