BRIEF-Cree says to sell Wolfspeed to Infineon for $850 mln cash

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Cree Inc
* Cree to sell wolfspeed to infineon for $850 million cash
* Preliminary revenue results for q4 were at upper end of company's target range at approximately $388 million
* Targets approximately $585 million of net proceeds after tax and other deal related costs
* Q4 revenue view $382.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Target using capital raised, combined with free cash flow, to fund "select m&a", as well as to support additional stock buybacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: