公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 29.3 pct stake in Arbutus Biopharma

July 14 Arbutus Biopharma Corp

* QVT Financial Lp reports 29.3 pct stake in Arbutus Biopharma as of July 8 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29yNYYf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

