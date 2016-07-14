版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-Wolf Midstream says deal to be funded through investment by CPPIB

July 14 Wolf Midstream Inc:

* Wolf Midstream Inc signs agreement to acquire 50 pct interest in access pipeline in Alberta for $1.4 billion

* Deal will be funded at closing by Wolf through an investment by CPPIB of approximately $825 million and third-party debt financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐