BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies unit signs contract for Doha Metro project

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd -
* Hollysys Automation Technologies announces concord signed a significant contract to provide electrical installation services for Doha Metro Phase 1 project
* Contract is approximately valued at QAR 227 million, or $62.3 million
* First phase of project is scheduled to complete for operation in 2019, with 37 stations and 75 kilometers
* Pds construction phase will begin in october 2016 and was scheduled to commence system trial test at q4 of 2018
* Unit signed a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: