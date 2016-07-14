版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cree says buyer may be required to pay termination fee of $12.5 mln-$42.5 mln

July 14 Cree Inc :

* Says buyer may be required to pay Cree a termination fee ranging from $12.5 million to $42.5 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐