公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Comstock Mining says bureau of land management has conveyed ownership of land in Nevada

July 14 Comstock Mining Inc :

* Says Bureau of Land Management has conveyed ownership of approximately 24 acres to Northern Comstock LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

