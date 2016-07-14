版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Inc- Sees completion of $5 bln share repurchase authorization ahead of time

July 14 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta air lines inc says plan to complete its existing $5 billion share repurchase authorization by May 2017, ahead of schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

