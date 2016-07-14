版本:
BRIEF-ProMIS Neurosciences says new program on Alzheimer's targets

July 14 ProMIS Neurosciences Inc

* Announces new program to identify novel Alzheimer's disease targets on toxic strains of protein tau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

