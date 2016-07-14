版本:
BRIEF-Boeing books 34 commercial airplane orders for week through July 12

July 14 Boeing:

* Booked 34 new orders for week through July 12, 2016

* In changes category, reduced 737 orders by one, for week through July 12, 2016

