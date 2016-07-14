版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Sealed Air acquires cleaning in place optimization and remote monitoring company

July 14 Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed Air acquires cleaning in place optimization and remote monitoring company

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Sealed Air Corp says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐