BRIEF-Electro Scientific says entered first amendment to loan agreement

July 14 Electro Scientific Industries Inc

* On july 12, 2016,co entered first amendment to loan agreement, amends co's loan, security agreement dated march 20, 2015

* Under the amendment, dollar thresholds for the non-formula period are reduced to $30 million from $65 million

* Under the amendment, collateral monitoring fee of $3,500 per month is eliminated