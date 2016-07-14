版本:
BRIEF-Medley files for offering of $28.8 mln of notes - SEC filing

July 14 Medley Management Inc

* Medley llc files for offering of $28.8 mln of notes - SEC filing

* Medley llc says it intends to list the notes on either the nyse or nasdaq Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2a09eL1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

