公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Marathon oil announces first gas from Alba B3 compression

July 14 Marathon Oil Corp

* Marathon Oil announces first gas from Alba B3 compression platform

* Achieved first gas production through its new Alba B3 offshore compression platform off Equatorial Guinea

* Production from B3 platform allows co to convert about 130 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved undeveloped reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

