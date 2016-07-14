版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Cabela's plans to expand retail footprint to two locations

July 14 Cabela's Inc

* Plans to expand retail footprint, legendary shopping experience to two locations: Albuquerque, N.M., Chesterfield Township, Mich Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

