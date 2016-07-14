BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co Q2 EPS $1.55

July 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Reports Second Quarter 2016 net income of $6.2 billion, or $1.55 per share

* Qtrly assets under management were $1.7 trillion, down 5%

* Qtrly average core loans up 16% YOY and 3% QOQ

* JPMorgan's Dimon says "JPMorgan chase continued to perform well in all of our major businesses"

* Qtrly JPMorgan chase net revenue, managed, was $25.2 billion

* Q2 return on tangible common equity 13 percent versus 12 percent in Q1

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $24.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted expense of $14.1 billion versus $13.9 billion in Q1

* JPMorgan Chase & Co qtrly tangible book value per share $50.21, up 9%

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $1.4 billion, up from $935 million

* quarter-End Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio 11.9 percent versus 11.7 percent in Q1

* quarter-End firm supplementary leverage ratio 6.6 percent versus 6.6 percent in Q1

* Q2 adjusted overhead ratio 56 percent versus 58 percent in Q1

* JPMorgan's Dimon says "outside of energy, both wholesale and consumer credit quality remained very good"

* JPMorgan Chase & Co qtrly equity markets revenue was up 2%

* In consumer & community banking, Q2 mortgage banking revenue was $1,921 million versus $1,833 million last year

* Qtrly JPMorgan Chase net revenue on a reported basis totaled $24.4 billion Source (bit.ly/29yRi5J) Further company coverage: