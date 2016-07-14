版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Laredo petroleum files to offer 12 mln shares - SEC filing

July 14 Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Files to offer 12 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing

* Says intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings under its senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

