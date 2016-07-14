BRIEF-Kirkland Lake names Tony Makuch as CEO

July 14 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :

* Kirkland Lake Gold announces Q2 production of 68,338 ounces of gold and welcomes Tony Makuch as CEO

* Tony Makuch, recently appointed president & CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, will assume his position effective July 18, 2016

* Barry Olson, independent director of company, will step down as interim CEO at that time