BRIEF-Kirkland Lake names Tony Makuch as CEO

July 14 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :

* Kirkland Lake Gold announces Q2 production of 68,338 ounces of gold and welcomes Tony Makuch as CEO

* Tony Makuch, recently appointed president & CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, will assume his position effective July 18, 2016

* Barry Olson, independent director of company, will step down as interim CEO at that time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

