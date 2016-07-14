BRIEF-Kirkland Lake names Tony Makuch as CEO

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :
* Kirkland Lake Gold announces Q2 production of 68,338 ounces of gold and welcomes Tony Makuch as CEO
* Tony Makuch, recently appointed president & CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, will assume his position effective July 18, 2016
* Tony Makuch, recently appointed president & CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, will assume his position effective July 18, 2016
* Barry Olson, independent director of company, will step down as interim CEO at that time
