版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-ClubCorp Holdings says Mark Burnett to assume role of president - SEC filing

July 14 ClubCorp Holdings Inc

* Mark Burnett would assume the role of president of the company from Eric Affeldt - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/29AAFpA ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐