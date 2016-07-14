BRIEF-Boeing says books 321 net orders in 2016

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
July 14 Boeing Co
* Boeing has booked 321 net orders in 2016
* Customers announced orders and commitments during Farnborough Airshow Week for 182 Boeing commercial airplanes, valued at $26.8 billion at list prices
* Forecasting a demand for 39,620 new airplanes valued at $5.9 trillion in next 20 years
* Customers also announced commercial services agreements valued at multiple billion dollars over life of contracts
* Co, British government announced long-term partnering initiative to advance growth, including 2,000 new Boeing jobs to be created in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.