BRIEF-Boeing says books 321 net orders in 2016

July 14 Boeing Co

* Boeing has booked 321 net orders in 2016

* Customers announced orders and commitments during Farnborough Airshow Week for 182 Boeing commercial airplanes, valued at $26.8 billion at list prices

* Forecasting a demand for 39,620 new airplanes valued at $5.9 trillion in next 20 years

* Customers also announced commercial services agreements valued at multiple billion dollars over life of contracts

* Co, British government announced long-term partnering initiative to advance growth, including 2,000 new Boeing jobs to be created in UK