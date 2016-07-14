BRIEF-Denison Mines to option Moore Lake Property to Skyharbour

July 14 Denison Mines Corp

* Denison announces transaction to option Moore Lake Property to Skyharbour for cash and stock

* Will receive 18 million common shares of Skyharbour and staged cash payments of $500,000, in aggregate, over next five years

* To acquire a 100 pct interest in property Skyharbour must also spend $3.5 million in exploration expenditures on property over next 5 years

* all amounts in c$