BRIEF-Hanover Insurance estimates impact of global catastrophe, other activity on its Chaucer segment

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
July 14 Hanover Insurance Group Inc :
* The Hanover estimates the impact of global catastrophe, large loss and other activity on its Chaucer segment
* Expects Chaucer segment to produce an estimated Q2 combined ratio in range of 103 to 105%
* Notable large loss events impacting Chaucer's results in quarter include Alberta wildfires and Ecuador and Japan earthquakes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.