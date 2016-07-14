BRIEF-Hanover Insurance estimates impact of global catastrophe, other activity on its Chaucer segment

July 14 Hanover Insurance Group Inc :

* The Hanover estimates the impact of global catastrophe, large loss and other activity on its Chaucer segment

* Expects Chaucer segment to produce an estimated Q2 combined ratio in range of 103 to 105%

* Notable large loss events impacting Chaucer's results in quarter include Alberta wildfires and Ecuador and Japan earthquakes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)