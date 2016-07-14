版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados repays Brazilian real denominated notes

July 14 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Repaid all outstanding principal of its 10.25 percent Brazilian real denominated senior notes, maturing on July 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

