公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Heico Corp says unit enters into license agreement with Northrop Grumman

July 14 Heico Corp -

* Unit entered into license agreement with Northrop Grumman to perform overhaul, repair of select inertial reference units

* Says inertial aerospace services will receive Northrop's parts inventory and test equipment for Northrop Grumman licensed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

