BRIEF-TerraCross Championship extends agreement with CBS Sports Network for 2016, 2017

July 14 CBS Corp :

* Announces it has extended its agreement with CBS Sports Network for 2016 and 2017 seasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

