2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Endotronix says closed $32 mln series C round of financing

July 14 Endotronix, Inc

* Closed a $32 million series C round of financing

* Financing includes investor syndicate such as Bioventures Investors, SV Life Sciences , Lumira Capital, Aperture Venture Partners

* As a part of the deal, Board will now include representatives from Bioventures, SVLS, Lumira, Luxemburg Capital and one independent board member Source text for Eikon:

