BRIEF-Earthlink buys Boston Retail Partners

July 14 Earthlink Holdings Corp :

* Earthlink announces acquisition of Boston Retail Partners to expand its technology consulting offering for retailers

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

