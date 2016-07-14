版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Hemispherx outlines key elements of strategic growth plan

July 14 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc :

* Hemispherx outlines key elements of strategic growth plan and commitment to transparency

* Seeking licensing opportunities, senior co-development partnerships for candidates in disease indications with in-vivo testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

