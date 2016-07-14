版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Kandi expects to exceed Q2 EV sales forecast

July 14 Kandi Technologies Group Inc :

* Kandi Technologies expects to exceed Q2 EV sales forecast

* Expects to exceed its previously announced sales forecast of 5,500 to 6,000 EV products by approximately 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

