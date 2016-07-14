版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Telus Health to acquire Canadian business of Nightingale Informatix Corp

July 14 Telus Health:

* Announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Canadian business of Nightingale Informatix Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐