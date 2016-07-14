版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Tsakos Energy extends share repurchase program

July 14 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd :

* Tsakos Energy Navigation extends share repurchase program

* To extend its stock repurchase program by an additional $20 million for purchases of its common and/or its preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐