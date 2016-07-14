版本:
BRIEF-Twitter announces live streaming partnership with PAC-12 networks

July 14 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter announces live streaming partnership with PAC-12 networks

* And PAC-12 networks announced today that Twitter will be premier streaming partner for PAC-12 Plus, a broadband network of live events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

